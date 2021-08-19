Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

