Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.