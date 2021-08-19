Zacks Investment Research Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. Truist upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.39.

FNKO stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,353 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

