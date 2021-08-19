Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXPO. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,278,614. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exponent by 102,885.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Exponent by 26.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.