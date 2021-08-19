Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $422.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.60 million and the lowest is $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $465.34 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 88.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

