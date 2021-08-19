United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

UIHC opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

