DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.75 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

