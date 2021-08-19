Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

