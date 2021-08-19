Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock worth $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

