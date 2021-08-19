Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,763 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

