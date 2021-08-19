ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Given New $3.70 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

