Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $152.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $154.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

