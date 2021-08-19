William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Certara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

Several other research firms also recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

CERT opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock valued at $198,614,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

