Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

JWN stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

