Comparing Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.02 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Ethema Health $340,000.00 17.06 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rennova Health and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ethema Health beats Rennova Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

