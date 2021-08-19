U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

USCB opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.