Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.29. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.