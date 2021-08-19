Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.29. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.
About Challenger Energy Group
