JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 385

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 340.20 ($4.44) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.