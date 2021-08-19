Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

