Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $739.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.05 million and the highest is $765.61 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 173.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16. Incyte has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

