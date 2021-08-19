Glanbia’s (GLAPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

GLAPF stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

