Raymond James Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$29.47 price objective (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

HMCBF opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

