Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPXSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $105.09 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.82.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

