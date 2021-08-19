Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,040,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

