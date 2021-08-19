Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBFFF opened at $17.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.