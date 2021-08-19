HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.83

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 23608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

