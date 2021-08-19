Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

