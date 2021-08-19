Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

