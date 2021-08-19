Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

TKAMY opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

