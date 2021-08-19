QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.66

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $611.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

