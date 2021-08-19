Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $643.49

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $643.49 and last traded at $640.26, with a volume of 4196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

