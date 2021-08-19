Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $643.49

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $643.49 and last traded at $640.26, with a volume of 4196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.
The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.