Jack Henry & Associates Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,388 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,912% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.67. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

