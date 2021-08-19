Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,902 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,410% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

Shares of WIT opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

