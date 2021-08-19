Traders Buy Large Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 159,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,144% compared to the average daily volume of 7,114 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

