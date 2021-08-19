Contrasting Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Old Point Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.31% 0.59% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.10 $5.39 million N/A N/A SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

