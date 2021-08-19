Comparing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.99 $22.18 million $1.19 15.85

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27% Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32%

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

