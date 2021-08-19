Head to Head Survey: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 5.53% 12.89% 5.27% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 3 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 6.84, suggesting that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Echo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.24 $9.52 million $2.18 57.47 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics.

Summary

CONMED beats Echo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union. The company has a licensing agreement with Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. to develop, manufacture, distribute, and market devices for skin preparation prior to the application of topical anesthetics or analgesics prior to a range of needle-based medical procedures in North America, the United Kingdom, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and other portions of the European Community. In addition, it has a license agreement with Handok Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop, use, market, import, and sell CGM to medical facilities and individual consumers in South Korea; and a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Medical Technologies Innovation Asia, Ltd to research, develop, manufacture, and use CGM in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

