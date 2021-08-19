$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.84 million and the highest is $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

