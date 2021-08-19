City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CTBK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. City Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
City Bank Company Profile
