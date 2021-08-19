City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTBK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. City Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

