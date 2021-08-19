Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

