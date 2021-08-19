Royal Bank of Canada Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$17.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

