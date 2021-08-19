Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

