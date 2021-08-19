Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.