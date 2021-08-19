Desjardins Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.29.

XEBEF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

