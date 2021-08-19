Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

