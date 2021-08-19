Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$13.25 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA opened at C$10.59 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -460.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.