Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE PAY opened at C$11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. Payfare has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.79.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

