Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

MI.UN stock opened at C$24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

