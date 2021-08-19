Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $637.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 637 ($8.32) and last traded at GBX 635.50 ($8.30), with a volume of 74666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.20).

FRAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.92.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

