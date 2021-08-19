Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $398.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.94), with a volume of 8313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

BIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.14. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -27.23.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

