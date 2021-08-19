Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$16.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.25.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 in the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.